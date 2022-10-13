Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside N. Texas elementary school, district says

Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School before classes began.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say.

WFAA spoke with a mother who picked up her child following the incident.

“I didn’t know what to think, what to feel… Just came over immediately,” parent Brandy Fields said. “She’s safe, so [deep breath].”

Fields said her daughter went straight to class, but another student told her daughter that a child was showing off a gun inside the school's cafeteria before it went off.

“My friend told me she almost got shot today,” Fields’ daughter, 5th grade student Abbey said. “I was so confused. She told me someone brung [sic] a gun, and they were showing it to everybody. And while they was playing with it, it went off.”

Dallas ISD said there was no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat toward the school, but police are investigating the incident.

Before the start of the school year, the district, along with several others, made updates to safety and security.

Dallas ISD now requires 6th through 12 grade students to have clear or mesh backpacks. So, that does not currently apply at Carpenter Elementary.