Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the person who was shot to Parkland Hospital in unknown condition.

This story has been updated throughout.

One person was shot inside the Galleria Mall Tuesday evening and no arrest has been made, Dallas police said.

"This is not an active shooter," Dallas police said.

Dallas police said Tuesday night that around 6:42 p.m. an altercation broke out in the mall food court between two people who knew each other. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other. Multiple shots were fired. Police said the suspect is a man in his late teens to early 20s.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the person who was shot to Parkland Hospital in unknown condition.

"Officers are reviewing the video cameras and searching the mall for the suspect," Dallas police said.

Police responded to the scene at about 7 p.m. and were alerted to the shooting call by an off-duty officer. State troopers and SWAT team members were also later spotted at the scene. Police said the mall was put on lockdown and officers were able to safely evacuate all employees. and shoppers. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.