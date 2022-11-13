Planes involved in deadly Dallas air show crash were kept in Conroe

The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in a Conroe hangar.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONROE, Texas — The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in Conroe at General Aviation Jet Services.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show. The B-17 Flying Fortress typically has a crew of four to five people. The P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane has a single pilot.

The crash happened at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city's downtown. There were no reported injuries among people on the ground.

It's an emotional time for those who knew the six people killed in the crash. Out of respect for the family members of those involved, no one wanted to talk about the victims when KHOU 11 News visited on Sunday.

David Lanoue is a member of the Commemorative Air Force. He shares a plane that's kept at General Aviation Jet Services. Lanoue knows about the aircraft that were involved in the crash. He also shares the heartbreak that the tragedy has caused.

"It's shocking. I mean, you deal with these people constantly ... see the planes coming and going out, giving rides," Lanoue said.

Lanoue said the historic B-17 Flying Fortress always brought out the crowds.

"It's been around since '48, '45, actually. (It) Had four different entities ... never actually saw any combat -- that's why it was still around," he said.

The tragedy has left the small-knit aviation community in shock.

“It's just a freak thing that happened. I mean, a second here and second there it would have never happened,” Lanoue said.

One of the last sightings of the B-17 before the crash would have been when it gracefully glided over Hubanek Elementary School in Richmond on Thursday.

During a news conference on Sunday, National Transportation Safety Board officials said they're working to find out what happened. Watch the full update here and in the video below.