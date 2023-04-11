Growth of Daisetta sinkhole appears to be slowing; chemicals moved from site

The sinkhole, which had been dormant since 2008, began growing again this month.

HOUSTON — We have new information about that massive sinkhole in Liberty County that recently began growing again. Officials say the growth appears to be slowing down.

Residents who live in Daisetta, which is where the sinkhole is, started noticing the growth on April 2 and reported it to authorities.

Now, as reported by the Bluebonnet News and confirmed by the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, storage tanks with chemicals near the sinkhole have been removed and GPS monitoring spikes put in.

They also confirmed that officials have shifted from an emergency response to one of monitoring and measuring.

When it originally opened up, it was around 900 feet wide and 250 feet deep.