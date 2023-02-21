Houston 'Dreamer' reunited with family after 6-month nightmare in Mexico thanks his supporters

Jaime Avalos, his wife and mother thanked Rep. Al Green for helping to end the immigration nightmare that kept the young father out of the U.S. for six months.

HOUSTON — A Houston family caught up in an immigration nightmare thanked the people who helped end it Tuesday in an emotional news conference filled with happy tears and hugs.

'Dreamer' Jaime Avalos returned to Houston Monday and was reunited with his family after the six-month nightmare that left him stuck in Mexico.

The DACA recipient was able to return to the United States on Monday thanks in part to the work of Houston U.S. Rep. Al Green and his immigration attorney Naimeh Salem.

“I’m really happy. As soon as we landed, I thought it was just a dream until I stepped foot in Houston,” Jaime said. “And it’s so amazing and I’m really, really thankful for the team that I had behind me.”

Green said the thing that touched his heart the most was the reaction of the 1-year-old son of Jaime and his wife Yarianna. Noah recognized his father immediately even though he was just 6 months old when they were separated.

“When he saw his father and the way he embraced his father, it moves your heart to see a child so engaged that the child recognizes the father immediately,” Green said.

Avalos' wife and mother also thanked the Houston congressman who made it a personal mission to get Avalos back to his wife and son in Houston.

“This is about more than the border and what’s happening at the border,” Green said Tuesday. “This case gives us reason to understand that there are families that are involved and families are suffering.”

This family's ordeal started in August 2022 when Avalos traveled from Houston to Cuidad Juarez in Mexico for what he believed would be an immigration interview required to achieve permanent residency. When he tried to return, he realized he was barred from re-entering the U.S.

Avalos is a "Dreamer," or DACA recipient, who was supposed to be protected from deportation. He was brought by his parents to the U.S. when he was 1. He's lived in Houston his whole life, graduated from Bellaire High School, and married a U.S. citizen.

U.S. law banned him from re-entering the United States for 10 years because he left and returned with his mother once before when he was 7 years old.

Green introduced a private bill in the House in November seeking permanent resident status for Avalos.

He visited Avalos several times in Mexico over the last few months. He even requested that he be allowed to return to the U.S. under humanitarian parole. That humanitarian parole was finally granted.

"Today marks a fulfilled promise made to bring my constituent Jaime Avalos home to his wife Yarianna Martinez and their one-year-old son, Noah. These three have experienced extreme adversity during this unexpected family separation," Green said Monday.