HOUSTON — A county prosecutor who asked whether a crime victim was living in the country illegally has been fired, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Friday.

Assistant District Attorney John Denholm had been with the office since January 2017, after retiring from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Ogg said Denholm was fired following an internal review.

“It is wrong to ask about a victim’s immigration status; it is against our policy, and it won’t be tolerated,” Ogg said in a statement. “We treat everyone equally under the law, no matter how they came to be here.”

Ogg reassigned Denholm Monday pending the completion of a review of the matter which began Oct. 31 and resulted in a Houston man, Karl Bonner, being charged Tuesday with attempted sexual assault.

