HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend

Investigators are working to find out if the woman, who's believed to be 19, was pushed or fell out of the vehicle.

CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area.

It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m.

According to investigators, the woman got into a fight with her boyfriend while they were both in the vehicle. As they were leaving a parking lot, the woman fell out of the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, officials said.

Initially, the man driving the vehicle left the parking lot but circled around and came back, investigators said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight, where she was pronounced dead.

The man who was driving cooperated with authorities and no charges were filed, authorities said, although the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman is believed to be 19.