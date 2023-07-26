Firefighter injured, 16 units damaged in apartment fire in north Harris County, HCFMO says

Officials with the fire marshal's office said a firefighter was hospitalized for smoke inhalation when flames burned through a complex on Cypress Station Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several residents were displaced Wednesday night when a fire tore through a north Harris County apartment complex.

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said one person was injured and treated at the scene when the flames burned through The Park at Cumberland Apartments on Cypress Station Drive. HCFMO officials also said a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition due to smoke inhalation.

They said 16 units were impacted.

Officials said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. They also said initial reports are that it could have started when furniture caught fire on a balcony.

Officials said all residents were accounted for, although it's unclear how many residents were impacted by the fire and the extinguishing efforts.

The Red Cross was at the scene to help those who were displaced.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube