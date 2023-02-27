Cypress restaurant hit by thieves 4 times in past year have had enough, vow to go cashless

Precinct 4 Constable's Office investigators said the thieves recently got away with thousands in cash after a sophisticated effort to saw into the restaurant's safe.

CYPRESS, Texas — A Cypress restaurant said it's going cashless after thieves were caught on camera using a saw to get into the safe to steal money.

Management at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen told KHOU 11 News that they’ve been hit four times in the last year. The latest time happened Monday morning at 4 a.m. at their location on Highway 290.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the thieves got away with thousands in cash.

"We don’t want to be a victim anymore," Gringo's Chief Marketing Officer Heather McKeon said.

Two men were seen being dropped off and making their way across the parking lot on the restaurant's security cameras.

"Not only did they break in, but they sawed into the secure safe, which should not happen. Somewhat sophisticated, I would say," McKeon said. “It was strategic, they waited until an after-weekend shift, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and they hit Monday morning.”

The frustration spilled over to Twitter.

Owner Russell Ybarra tweeted: “Criminals do not fear consequences because there are no consequences. Burglaries in Harris County have gotten way out of hand.” And he tagged Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzelez.

Criminals do not fear consequences because there are no consequences. Burglaries in Harris County have gotten way out of hand. @SheriffEd_HCSO pic.twitter.com/FCLxnnAWev — Russell Ybarra (@russellybarra) February 27, 2023

Gonzalez responded: “There needs to be accountability. We need to move cases through the court system toward a conviction. Things slowed to a crawl during Harvey and the pandemic, creating a backlog of open cases.”

.@russellybarra there needs to be accountability. We need to move cases through the court system toward a conviction. Things slowed to a crawl during Harvey and the pandemic, creating a backlog of open cases. https://t.co/oyy1Q4Vn8p — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2023

“There’s some sort of ring in the city of Houston, we are not the only restaurant that’s being hit by this," McKeon said.

Because of the most recent burglary, the restaurant is making changes. McKeon said that Gringo's location is going cashless starting March 3.

“We are no longer going to be an ATM. These thieves have forced us to the point of forcing our hands," she said.

The restaurant is also adding security, but the alarm didn’t stop them in the first place. Management said they were inside for eight to 10 minutes determined to get the cash and get away.

Anyone with information about the men in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.