CYPRESS, Texas — A family fears pets are being targeted in their Cypress Creek Lakes community after two of their dogs died from poisoning over the weekend.

It’s the second case of dog poisoning since the beginning of April, within less than a mile of one another.

Anthony Sizemore hardly considers it a coincidence when he thinks of how similar the circumstances are. His dogs seemed fine Friday, but the very next day he says his oldest dog, Sailor, began vomiting.

“All of a sudden he was just really limp. That’s when I called and said we were bringing him in,” said Sizemore.

Sailor was overheating and within 30 minutes of making it to the vet’s office, he died on the table. Vets say while they weren’t exactly sure what the toxin was, they do say it mimicked the reaction one would get from ingesting rat poison.

Vets also believe Sailor may have consumed the toxin three days prior.

Not long after, the second dog began showing similar symptoms. Again, in only a matter of hours, they too died.

Anthony says he contacted his exterminator who later called the vet to confirm there was nothing used at the Sizemore home that could cause this type of reaction.

Harris County Constables Precinct 5 says they are investigating but have little evidence to suggest someone is behind the poisoning. Neighbors however say they believe it’s possible someone is throwing the poison over fences.

While he knows it’s a lot to expect an arrest to be made, Anthony says at the very least this helps his neighbors take more precaution around their homes. Anthony says while it may be a dog today, it could very well be a small child tomorrow.

Anyone who finds evidence of planted poison on their property is asked to contact Precinct 5. There they have an animal cruelty department who have been in charge of the investigation.

They can be reached at 832-927-PAWS (7297).

