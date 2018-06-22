HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A local school district is making some changes, hoping it will improve safety on campus.

Cypress Fairbanks ISD officials plan to roll out this new clear backpack policy starting this fall. They say it was a decision made earlier this year by the district’s safety and security committee.

It’s a decision that’s getting a lot of mixed reactions.

THOUGHTS? @CyFairISD says they want to keep their students safer - and they think clear backpacks will do the job. It's a new policy the district is carrying out this fall, it'll apply to their middle/high school students, not elementary. Policy getting mixed reactions. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/JTlJypwGVf — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 22, 2018

Starting this fall, all of their middle and high school students can only carry clear bags.

So why are they doing this? For safety, they say.

“We are living in a difficult time requiring difficult decisions from school districts. While these changes present an inconvenience to our students and parents, we must continue to be vigilant to protect the safety of our students and staff,” the district said in a statement released Thursday night.

But not everyone agrees. There’s already an online petition opposing the new policy.

Started less than 24 hours ago, it’s already gotten more than half the signatures it needs.

Mixed reactions are also rampant on social media. Folks taking to the district’s Facebook page, including student Nikola, who says, “this is a clear invasion of my privacy.”

Another student, Dawn, elaborated saying, “where exactly are young ladies supposed to carry their feminine items? This is not a solution.”

But then parents like Susan are thanking the district saying, “this is great, love it, one more step to keep teacher and students safe!”

While some like Erica wonder if other options might be better, saying “if we are really trying to protect our kids, we need metal detectors.”

Now there are a few exceptions with this new policy.

Athletic bags will still be allowed and girls can carry small purses. The policy also won’t apply to the district’s elementary students.

If you’d like to learn more about it, just go to the district’s website.

What you need to know about the new policy:

Are elementary students required to use clear backpacks?

No, this policy is in place for grades 6-12 (middle school and high school) only.

Are mesh backpacks allowed?

No. Mesh backpacks are not allowed. Students are permitted to only use clear backpacks.

Can the backpack have mesh pockets?

Yes. Mesh side pockets are allowed on the backpack (see example).

Are transparent colored backpacks allowed?

No. Colored, transparent backpacks are not allowed (see example). Only fully clear backpacks.

Are stripes allowed to be on the backpack?

No. Stripes in any location are not allowed on the backpack.

Can the backpack have colored straps?

Yes. The backpack may have colored straps.

Are company or trademarked logos allowed on the front of the backpack?

Small company logos are allowed, but large logos, monograms or other visual design obstructions are not.

Will athletic/spirit bags and instrument cases, which are not clear, be allowed on campus?

Yes. However, these bags must be stored as soon as the student arrives at school. They must be placed in lockers or secured in Fine Arts classrooms or athletic locker rooms as designated by their instructors.

Are lunch boxes permitted?

Yes, non-clear lunch boxes are permitted to be carried within the backpacks.

Are students allowed to have laptop sleeves in their backpack, or are they required to carry the laptop sleeve separately?

Yes, laptop sleeves will be permitted in backpacks.

What are the size specifications for the backpack?

There are no size specifications.

But isn't this an invasion of privacy?

We understand the concern with the privacy of certain items contained within backpacks. Students will be permitted to carry such items in a small makeup pouch within the backpack or a small purse, sized 6 inches by 9 inches.

