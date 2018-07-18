CYPRESS, Texas - A taste of Houston is coming to the Food Network: a new Cypress beer garden will be featured in a new series starting Saturday.

Along Cypress-Rosehill Road, just minutes from his home, chef Eddie Jackson’s Rosehill Beer Garden has been serving hot food from its trucks and cold local and craft beer from its 30 taps since February.

“I was like, ‘I need to figure out a way to do something cool like this in Cypress,'” Jackson said. “It’s been amazing. The community has really come and supported us.”

As more locals discover what’s in their backyard, the rest of the country will, too, after this weekend. Rosehill Beer Garden will be featured on "Comfort Food Tour," the new Food Network show produced by Guy Fieri and hosted Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, whom Jackson calls his friends.

Jackson, a former NFL player, is also a Food Network host.

“They’ve been on shows that I’ve hosted as well,” Jackson said. “They were filming, and it’s like, ‘Hey, how about we come to your place?’ I was like, ‘Uh, yeah! You could return the favor! You’ve been on my show. How about you come and bring your show to my place?’”

Saturday’s episode features two of Rosehill’s food trucks: Pita Bites and Craft Burger where the hosts tried the Morning After Burger complete with waffles, bacon and a sunny-side up egg.

“I can vividly remember them eating the entire burger,” Jackson said. “Normally when you do these shows, you just take a bite and say how it is.”

Jackson hopes the episode will showcase his business as a place for families to eat, drink, and relax; a new hotspot in an increasingly cool suburban food scene.

“It kind of gives people in the suburbs an opportunity to do something different,” Jackson said.

That episode of “Comfort Food Tour” featuring Rosehill Beer Garden will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Another episode featuring famous Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Ninfa’s will air at 7 p.m. Saturday.

© 2018 KHOU