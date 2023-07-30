USA Cycling: 'Rising star' Magnus White dead at 17 after being hit by vehicle in Colorado

Magnus White was preparing to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Scotland.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A 17-year-old National Team bicyclist was hit and killed by a car while training in Boulder County this weekend, USA Cycling said.

Magnus White was preparing to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Scotland on Aug. 10, and was set to start his senior year of high school in a few weeks.

The crash happened Saturday in his home of Boulder, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

White is survived by his parents Jill and Michael, his brother Eero "and countless friends worldwide," the page says.

"White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA Cycling said.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time," the organization said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.