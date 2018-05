HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Life Flight responded to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident involving a cyclist early Tuesday.

It happened before 8 a.m. on Baker Cypress at Groeschke/Morton just outside the city limits in west Houston.

The victim has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies at the scene initially said the victim was a juvenile but later confirmed the person hit was an adult.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU