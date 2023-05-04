Cy-Fair ISD teacher being investigated after singling out Black student during slavery lesson, parent says

The district said the teacher will not be on campus prior to the outcome of this investigation.

HOUSTON — A Cy-Fair ISD parent is for calling a teacher to be fired after allegations of racism.

The parent, whose child attends Kahla Middle School, said her daughter was singled out Thursday during a lesson about slavery. The parent also claims it wasn’t the first time.

The mother, who we are not identifying to protect the student, said her daughter claimed her teacher had made inappropriate comments about the Confederate flag during class. The mother said her 8th-grade child is the only black student in the class.

After reporting the incident to the school, the mother was told the incident was being investigated.

"Using the analogy with her daughter about a slave auction, using the analogy with her daughter about how she could be captured, how the teacher could take her to the south and sell her,” said civil rights activist Quanell X, who is helping the mother with calling on the teacher to be fired.

"No student present should have been used as an example to teach any part of this lesson," the mother said. "It was uncalled for, it was unnecessary, it was damaging and hurtful."

Kahla Middle School's principal released the following statement about the situation:

"I wanted you to know that we have been made aware of allegations involving a staff member and improper role-playing during a social studies lesson. We are thoroughly investigating these allegations, and the staff member will not be on campus prior to the outcome of this investigation."

"We look forward to a swift resolution to this matter and remain committed to providing a respectful, safe and supportive learning environment for our students. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to me."