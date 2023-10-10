Cy-Fair ISD student flown to hospital after being hit by car, district says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair ISD student was flown to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car, the district said.
The Langham Creek High School student was hit in the student parking lot around 3 p.m.
The student was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition.
No other details were given.
Read the entire statement from Cy-Fair ISD below:
"At approximately 3:00 p.m., a Langham Creek High School student was struck by a car in the student parking lot. CFISD police department and campus administration arrived immediately on the scene, followed shortly after by the student’s parents. The student was life-flighted to a local hospital."
Check back for updates.