Cy-Fair ISD student flown to hospital after being hit by car, district says

The condition of the Langham Creek High School student is unknown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair ISD student was flown to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car, the district said.

The Langham Creek High School student was hit in the student parking lot around 3 p.m.

The student was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition.

No other details were given.

Read the entire statement from Cy-Fair ISD below:

"At approximately 3:00 p.m., a Langham Creek High School student was struck by a car in the student parking lot. CFISD police department and campus administration arrived immediately on the scene, followed shortly after by the student’s parents. The student was life-flighted to a local hospital."

