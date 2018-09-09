HOUSTON - A Cy-Fair ISD staff member was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Hannah Siboyeh, 24, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

According to court documents, the sexual relationship began in July 2017. Siboyeh worked at Labay Middle School as a paraprofessional. The student used to attend Labay.

In April 2018, Assistant Principal Kathryn Robinson contacted Cy-Fair ISD police when she was notified about the improper relationship from another student.

Police met with the student who talked to Robinson and the student reported witnessing the 15-year-old and Siboyeh in bed together when visiting the 15-year-old. The student also said they heard loud noises coming from a room, according to court documents.

Police then met with the 15-year-old's sister and the sister confirmed the relationship between the teacher and her brother. She said the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend and she has seen them together on multiple occasions. She also knew they were sleeping together, according to court documents.

Police tried to talk with the 15-year-old, but he refused to give a statement, the documents state.

Police went to Labay Middle School and spoke with Siboyeh. During the interview, Siboyeh started crying and said she lost her virginity to the student in July 2017. Court documents say she and the 15-year-old would kiss and hold hands.

In the court documents, Siboyeh told police she loved the 15-year-old with all of her heart.

Siboyeh described the relationship as one mistake after the other and admitted it was her fault because she was the grownup in the situation.

Court documents said Siboyeh admitted to having sex at the student's house, a park and at the Palace Inn.

Police went to the Palace Inn in the 8900 block of West Road and obtained guest history records. Records show that the teacher rented a room at the location on July 17, 2017 and July 20, 2017 for two hours on each date. These dates were consistent to the teacher’s dates of when she lost her virginity to the student.

Siboyeh let police search her phone. Police discovered several explicit images of the teacher and student along with a video of what police believe to be the two having sex.

Cy-Fair ISD released the following statement:

Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.

