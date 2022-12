Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to the hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday.

Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital and was reportedly stable.

No ones else was injured.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.