Former Cy Fair ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching student, showing nude photos

Ennis Hernandez, 66, is charged with two counts of improper relationship with a student and sexual performance by a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A former Cy Fair ISD employee is in jail, accused of inappropriately touching a student and showing her nude photos.

Ennis Hernandez, 66, is charged with two counts of improper relationship with a student and sexual performance by a child.

Court documents said the student is an 18-year-old life skills student who attends Cypress Falls High School.

Some of the details of this case are hard to read.

Investigators said the abuse took place at school -- in the cafeteria and in the classroom -- and it allegedly went on for months.

Court documents said the student had been in Hernandez's classroom since she was in the 9th grade, but he didn’t start touching her or showing pictures of himself until September of last year.

Cy Fair ISD says Hernandez worked as a paraprofessional at the high school for 16 years before he resigned last month. He reportedly told investigators he has to touch students sometimes and he touched this student to calm her down.

The victim reportedly said Hernandez “touched her down there” and showed her photos of him with no clothes on.

Investigators said Hernandez denied ever sending or asking for pictures.

According to court records, Hernandez told the victim he was going to show her a picture of his cat, but the cat in the photo was reportedly “on his stomach with no clothing.”

Court records show that photo was later found on the suspect’s phone.

Hernandez is facing a total of three charges. He’s being held on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on Monday.