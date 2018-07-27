A professional cyclist from the Cy-Fair area is helping to raise big money to benefit a cycling track damaged by Harvey.

Lawson Craddick was injured while competing in the Tour de France, but he’s turning that setback into an opportunity to stand for Houston.

Along Saums Road in West Houston, inside Addicks Reservoir, it wasn't just the homes that took a pounding from Harvey in August 2017.

The Alkek Velodrome, a cycling track inside Cullen Park, was shut down until March after seven feet of water submerged the entry tunnel, damaged the track, and destroyed trailers filled with event equipment and bikes used for education programs and cycling leagues.

"Absolute ballpark figure, it cost us the back half of last season,” said Doug Evans, Race Director at Alkek Velodrome and Greater Houston Cycling Foundation, the Katy-based nonprofit that runs and maintains the Velodrome. “Probably in the 50, 60, $70,000 range."

However, Evans says this cycling track recently got an unexpected and game-changing gift from its most famous rider.

"In about 21 days, he's done what would it take us 21 years to do,” said Evans. "It's insane. It really is something that we can't thank Lawson enough for."

The Alkek Velodrome is where 26-year-old Cy Falls High graduate Lawson Craddock raced and won for the first time.

“He’s incredibly talented, and that was seen here at a very young age,” said Evans. "He was winning national championships when he was 12, 13. He's just progressed from there."

That progress took Craddock all the way to the Tour de France. However, halfway through the first stage in 2018, Craddock crashed into a ditch, fractured his scapula, and got nine stitches.

Still, Number 13 kept going, creating a GoFundMe page and vowing to donate $100 to Greater Houston Cycling Foundation for every stage he finished, while encouraging others to do the same.

"That’s just what Texas is all about really,” said Craddick, during an interview with CBS. “You know, I saw everyone supporting each other after Harvey, and that really touched me."

Nineteen stages later, more than 2,100 people from around the world had helped Craddock raise more than $143,000 as of late Friday afternoon.

“I don’t want to be known as a great cyclist,” Craddock told CBS. “I want to do what I can in a position that I’m in to help out others and really spread the love of cycling.”

Now, on the track where everything from the youth cycling league, to the t-shirts, to even its resident spider bears Lawson's name, Craddock has helped create a new legacy to help the next generation create theirs.

"Maybe we can find the next Lawson Craddock,” said Evans.

Evans says his nonprofit’s board will decide how the donated money gets spent, but maintained their main goal will be to create “a higher quality, safer riding experience” and obtain more bikes to get more kids racing.

The 21st and final stage of the 2018 Tour de France will be held Sunday, July 29, finishing in Paris.

