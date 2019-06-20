KATY, Texas — Thousands of dollars in gift cards may now be worthless at the Spa at Cinco Ranch.

The spa closed its doors with almost no warning and left customers searching for answers.

The reason behind the closure is not clear at this point, but we know as early as this Saturday, people were still making appointments.

In one complaint to the Better Business Bureau, one woman said she showed up to her appointment Tuesday and found nothing.

“I don’t know what the situation is, other than it says thank you for your support for the last 17 years. It’s kind of a middle finger to his loyal customers,” said customer Lori Cardoni.

That $238 gift card in Cardoni’s hands could now be worthless.

Customer Terri Theall received cards for Christmas.

“My first thought is are they going to honor the gift certificates?” Theall said.

“Since this was basically a cash transaction, we’re out of money unless they give us a refund is what we’ve been told,” Cardoni said.

“There really is no guarantee in this type of situation,” said Leah Napoliello of the Better Business Bureau.

Napoliello investigates business practices and says unfortunately, this happens a lot.

“Go to the location, see if they have a notice on their door,” Napoliello said. “Try to call, email them and try to get a refund if you purchased a gift card from the owner directly.”

There was this address left behind for questions, but that’s about it.

“Frustrating? Very frustrating. Very,” Theall said.

“if you purchased the gift card with your credit company, you could potentially go back and dispute your charges with them,” Napoliello said.

The next best thing would be filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. We found complaints in 2011 and one Tuesday.

KHOU 11 tried contacting the number on the window at the spa but did not get a response. We do know several spas in the area have offered their services for anyone who got stuck with a gift certificate.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

'I'm Grace Jones' son' | Andre Jackson comments walking through courthouse

Truck loses load of nails, disrupting traffic on Southwest Freeway

Truck crashes into popular Heights restaurant