Curfew in Houston? Mayor Turner says he won't rule anything out

In Bexar County, the curfew will be in effect between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night starting Nov. 26 and ending Nov. 30. The curfew prohibits residents from gathering outside their homes after 10 p.m., with exceptions for traveling to essential businesses like grocery stores. Under the curfew, restaurants must close dine-in food services and seating areas until 6 a.m the following day. Curbside, takeout, and drive-through options are allowed to continue under the curfew. The order states that those found in violation of the order will be punished with a fine of up to $1,000.