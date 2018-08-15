HUMBLE, Texas - An Humble neighborhood will soon be home to the very first man-made crystaline lagoon in Texas.

On August 23, the Balmoral community will celebrate the grand opening of the idyllic lagoon with Olympic swimmer and medalist Michael Phelps.

The 2-acre, turquoise lagoon is up to eight feet deep and the size of almost two football fields. It also features a kids’ cove and two different white sand beaches, including a family beach with cabanas and lounge chairs, and a serenity beach that offers beach volleyball.

“We are excited to open our very first crystalline lagoon in Texas, as just one of many spectacular, tropical-style aquatic amenities we expect to develop across the state,” said Kevin P. Morgan, executive vice president of Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp.

The lagoon will be open to residents in September.

It is the centerpiece of the Balmoral community’s $13 million, 8-acre amenity village project. Overlooking the new lagoon is an infinity-edge pool, while other amenities for guest include an impressive clubhouse, food truck courtyard, hammock park, sand volleyball court, playground and splash pad.

Balmoral community is located east of Highway 59 and a half-mile north on Beltway 8 in the Summerwood/Lakeshore area.

