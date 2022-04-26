Texas high school track star killed in shooting

"Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him," district officials said to WFAA in a statement.

CROWLEY, Texas — A North Texas track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, police and the district confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning to attend Abilene Christian University to run track. He signed his National Letter of Intent in February.

"Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him," district officials said to WFAA in a statement.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard for a shooting call. This is west of Edgecliff Village and near Krauss-Baker Park.

When officers arrived, they found Guinyard with at least one gunshot wound and declared him dead at the scene. Police said there was "a large gathering" outside of the Haltom Thrift there and unknown suspects began firing weapons.

Guinyard and others were running away when he was struck by one of the shots, police said.

Track coaches are sharing their heartbreak over his death. One of his coaches shared video of Guinyard practicing on the track to improve his time.



Gary Lane serves as an assistant coach for the Flyers Track Club.

"Perfect kid for, I think, any coach to have," Lane said. "If you were going to really build a team, he will be the kind of kid you would want to start with."

Lane started coaching Guinyard his freshmen year while building the Flyers Track Club team. Guinyard immediately became a standout not only on the track but off track too. Either way, he was always asking Lane to record his practices to improve and beat the time on his previous practice runs.

Lane shared that when Guinyard was not working his part time job at Walmart, he was somewhere practicing his sprints to get better and to be more competitive.

"His work ethic is beyond what you would ask for any athlete. You know, he's that kid that finds motivation in, you know, any little thing," said Lane.

Lane told WFAA Guinyard was also like family because he ran with Lane's son -- who is attending college. Lane said his daughter was supposed to attend the same prom party that Guinyard was killed at over the weekend.

Now, after losing a track student, Lane said he is left looking for answers for what sparked the gunfire during the celebration that night.

In a letter from the school to the community, officials said crisis response teams are in place to provide support to students and staff who are grieving.