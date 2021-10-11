Why are individuals not to blame for crowd surges

Experts say organizers not people in the crowd are responsible for tragedies.

HOUSTON — So why do safety experts say the crowd is not to blame for deadly crowd surge incidents?

Paul Wertheimer, the founder of Crowd Management Strategies, has told reporters, organizers for the Astroworld Festival, concertgoers are not to blame for what happened. That is because individuals in the crowd were in a situation out of their control.

Wertheimer says since it is human nature to want to be in front of the stage. It is up to the people in charge to manage the crowd and make sure that area does not get overwhelmed.

While the experts say you have little control once you are in a crowd surge event, there are things you can do to avoid one. In large gatherings, consider remaining on the fringes since the center of the crowd is the most dangerous area. Also identify multiple exits from the venue. In a panic, most people will head to where they came in so having an alternative can be key.

If you do find yourself in a crowd surge, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend not trying to resist the momentum of the crowd. It is safer to move with the flow of people. When there is a lull in the movement that is your chance to get out by moving diagonally outwards.