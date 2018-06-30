HOUSTON – Several hundred people crowded outside of Houston City Hall. For more than two hours Saturday morning, they chanted "abolish ICE" and "fight back."

A look at the downtown #HOU crowd changing “abolish @ICEgov” as they protest on the day they’re describing as a #NationalDayOfAction. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TCVzQrMToG — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 30, 2018

It's the latest response to the federal "zero tolerance policy" that called for the separation of undocumented parents and children who illegally crossed into the U.S.

Though President Donald Trump did sign an executive order to solve the issue of family separation at the border, immigration activists, political groups and impassioned Texans gathered to demand change and compassion for families who claim they're coming to the United States to seek asylum.

That Fed. Child Processing Center in #McAllen opened July 2014, chain-link barriers included. The facility has been processing immigrant children since then. A lot of the criticism against protesters has been, "where were you then." These #Houstonians answered honestly to #khou11 pic.twitter.com/aDSSHHTAtv — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 30, 2018

"I think that the human story, the immigrant story is such a part of the fabric of this country," said Casey Mcatee, a father of two young girls. "This is a generational problem that we’ve been dealing with for a long time."

Working to put together a full report on #HOU #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch for #khou11... but here's a quick snippet of the protest, which started as a rally at City Hall... before participants marched through downtown to @tedcruz office. pic.twitter.com/SHleE574zf — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 30, 2018

The crowd, which included adults and children, walked from City Hall to the downtown office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. While it's not believed that Cruz was actually inside the building, the procession was meant to be a symbolic call for Congress to reform current immigration laws.

PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in downtown Houston for immigrant families to stay together

PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in downtown Houston for immigrant families to stay together Several hundred people crowded outside of Houston City Hall. For more than two hours Saturday morning, they chanted "abolish ICE" and "fight back." 01 / 10 Several hundred people crowded outside of Houston City Hall. For more than two hours Saturday morning, they chanted "abolish ICE" and "fight back." 01 / 10

Hundreds now marching through downtown #HOU... heading straight for @tedcruz office. Chants about abolishing @ICEgov , mixed in with “love, not hate. Make America Great!” #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Z4VqTp1unG — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 30, 2018

PHOTOS: Thousands protest immigration policy in all 50 states Protestors march through the streets during a demonstration against the US immigration policies separating migrant families in Chicago, June 30, 2018. 01 / 09 Protestors march through the streets during a demonstration against the US immigration policies separating migrant families in Chicago, June 30, 2018. 01 / 09

The crowd also held signs that read "Abolish ICE" which is the acronym for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "The fact that everybody on other sides is flinging curse words and threatening people with violence, that’s not great. We shouldn't have gotten to this point. But now that we’re here, we’ve got to do something to stop it," said Malachi Biffle. "But I have hope that at some point, this is going to spill over into government and something is going to get done."