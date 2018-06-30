HOUSTON – Several hundred people crowded outside of Houston City Hall. For more than two hours Saturday morning, they chanted "abolish ICE" and "fight back."
It's the latest response to the federal "zero tolerance policy" that called for the separation of undocumented parents and children who illegally crossed into the U.S.
Though President Donald Trump did sign an executive order to solve the issue of family separation at the border, immigration activists, political groups and impassioned Texans gathered to demand change and compassion for families who claim they're coming to the United States to seek asylum.
"I think that the human story, the immigrant story is such a part of the fabric of this country," said Casey Mcatee, a father of two young girls. "This is a generational problem that we’ve been dealing with for a long time."
The crowd, which included adults and children, walked from City Hall to the downtown office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. While it's not believed that Cruz was actually inside the building, the procession was meant to be a symbolic call for Congress to reform current immigration laws.
