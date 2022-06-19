WISE COUNTY, Texas — A church in Wise County is gathering for prayer Sunday morning following a fire that destroyed its building.
A fire broke out on June 17 at the Balsora Baptist Church located in Bridgeport. The Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2 said the fully engulfed fire "took the structure, but not the cross."
Photos of the scene shared by the church and the ESD showed a cross standing among the remnants of the church building.
Wise County ESD said the church's structure began to collapse while firefighters were inside, but several firefighters were treated or seen by Wise County EMS on the scene.
The church says it will be gathering at the 3 Crosses in the Prayer Garden at 10 a.m. on Sunday for a service.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone who is wanting to donate to the church is asked so to mail it to the church directly at 108 CR 3623, Bridgeport, TX, 76426.