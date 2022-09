Investigators said an elderly man was found dead.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a fire started at a house in west Harris County Friday morning.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to a home on Seaberg Road in Crosby.

KHOU 11 is working to find out what caused the fire.

HCFMO investigators are en route to assist Croby FD with a residential house fire in the 13300 block of Seaberg Rd. initial information confirmed one deceased elderly male. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/1tEMGfTSDO — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 9, 2022