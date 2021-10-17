HCSO: 2 women killed, including passenger who was ejected, during crash in Crosby

Harris County Sheriff's Office is conducting a DWI investigation following the incident on FM 1942.

CROSBY, Texas — A driver and passenger are dead after a pickup truck crashed into them overnight on FM 1942 in the Crosby area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the victims — identified as two women — were backing out of a residential driveway about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of FM 1942.

That's when deputies said an approaching white pickup truck hit the victims' vehicle on the driver side, pushing the car into a roadside ditch.

HCSO Sgt. B. Beaty said the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, also died at the scene.

"The pickup truck driver was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where a DWI investigation is taking place," Beaty said.