CROSBY, Texas — An 18-month-old boy from Crosby returned home from the hospital Wednesday following a choking scare that paramedics struggled to respond to due to rough road conditions on West Crosby Street off of U.S. 90.

Natalie Ruiz's son, Noah, choked on a piece of popcorn on Feb. 26, according to Harris County Emergency Services District 5 EMS Chief Christy Graves.

"He was eating, and as soon as he swallowed, I could instantly see the pain," said Noah's mother, Natalie.

"Noah was clinically dead upon our arrival. His father was doing CPR," Graves said.

First responders had a tough time driving their ambulance down the dirt road full of craters and puddles of mud. It took them 9 minutes to get from the station to the entrance to the road. It took them another eight minutes to drive the additional one-third of a mile to make contact with the boy.

"It felt like forever, seeing them down there but not having them here," Ruiz said.

"We have the address flagged. We are very clear that we need additional resources," Graves said.

First responders called in a LifeFlight helicopter to transport Noah to Memorial Hermann, getting him to the ICU, and likely saving his life.

Wednesday, Noah returned home from the hospital, and the paramedics who saved him got to see him feeling healthy.

"Thank you. Y’all gave me my second chance. Thank you so much. This is the first time I’ve gotten to seen y’all since so thank you so much," Ruiz said.

"It really does revive us to give us hope that we are doing the right thing," Graves said.

A spokesperson for Harris County Precinct 2 said the road is an "orphan road," and is privately owned, so it is illegal for the county to do any work on it. The spokesperson said a county employee went out to survey the road.

The county is reaching out to the residents for guidance and looking into other options to fix the road.

As for the family, Graves is offering them a free CPR calls so they can pass on the knowledge to others in the community.

"Had I not had them, I would not have my baby today," Ruiz said.

No county employees could confirm who owns the road on the record, and public records searches did not yield any results. KHOU 11 reached out to a person that neighbors identified as owning the road but did not receive a response.

