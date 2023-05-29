Man dies after crashing ATV at Crosby off-road park, sheriff says

The body of a man who crashed an ATV at an off-road park in Crosby was recovered after a brief search on Memorial Day, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man who went missing Monday after crashing an ATV at an off-road park in Crosby was recovered after a brief search, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the accident just before 5 p.m. and said the Harris County Sheriff's Office dive team was going to the scene to try to help find the man.

He said it happened at the Xtreme Off-Road park on Gulf Pump Road in Crosby.

According to preliminary information, the man crashed an ATV, went under water and didn't resurface. It's unclear what led up to or caused the crash.

The body of the 30-year-old man was found after a brief search, according to authorities.