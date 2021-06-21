Security guard shoots man to death at NE Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Police said the security guard went to investigate after he witnessed a shootout, and when he got there, he felt threatened by one of the men and opened fire.

HOUSTON — A security guard shot a man to death Monday at an apartment complex in northeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Crofton Street around 3 p.m.

According to initial reports, police said, the apartment complex's security guard went to investigate after hearing a shootout. When the security guard got to the scene, he found two men who were involved, according to police.

One of the men ran into an apartment complex and the other man was sitting in a vehicle on Crofton, police said. The security guard "felt like he was threatened" by the man in the vehicle and opened fire, Houston police said.

Police said they found the man dead inside the vehicle.

Homicide investigators are talking to the security guard as well as witnesses. They're also looking for surveillance video of the incident.

The evidence will be presented to the District Attorney's Office to see if charges will be filed.

Northeast officer are at a shooting scene 9600 Crofton. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/3rWn9J5EMM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 21, 2021