PASADENA, Texas - Shares of Nike stock fell 3 percent following the retailer’s decision to feature former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a new campaign.

Calls to boycott Nike continue to grow.

Videos of Nike products going up in flames are going viral, while others are praising the company for their decision.

The campaign is a close-up of Kaepernick’s face with the slogan: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Nike customers in Pasadena had opinions on the “Just Do It” campaign.

“I know it’s controversial for some people but I think with the given details of what Nike stands for it doesn’t change my opinion. If anything it attracts me more,” said Greg Coppens.

He added, “Kaepernick has a point and I think that Nike standing by people having the freedom of speech and I think that’s the point of him kneeling in the first place.”

Also, Lessley Calderon said, “I will still continue to shop for Nike because I love their shoes. Yes, it is disrespectful to the vets and it’s both sided. But, if you don’t want your Nikes just send it to me.”

Coppens said, “They have the freedom to do what they would like as well but they’ve already given Nike their money.

Texas senator Ted Cruz retweeted former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who praised Kaepernick. Cruz however stated anyone who supports Kaepernick is on the wrong side of the American people.

Some people like Harold Taylor disagree.

“I respect what he’s doing. I respect but I feel like when it gets to that point to where I feel like he should find some other way to go about it because they’re really trying to assassinate his character."

