HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who they said sexually abused a child in 2018.

Jovon Johnson, 39, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Detectives were alerted to a possible child sexual assault case Nov. 2, 2018.

During the investigation, the child made an outcry of sexual abuse and officers identified Johnson as a suspect.

Johnson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Johnson's arrest. If you have any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8677).

