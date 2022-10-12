Crime Stoppers holds 28th annual Holiday Memorial Remembrance Tree Ceremony for families of victims

The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers held its 28th annual holiday memorial remembrance tree ceremony on Saturday.

The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming.

One by one, parents of murdered children and surviving family members placed personalized ornaments of their loved ones on the trees.

Behind each ornament is a story of a life taken too soon.

"He got killed in 2018, off of, in South Park, said Carla Tone, who's still seeking justice for her son Dante Moltley's murder.

Several families who attended have loved ones with cases that remain unsolved.

"He was robbed and beaten,” said Sandy Johnson, whose 27-year-old son Hank Johnson was murdered in 2008.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers said the annual event fosters a sense of community for surviving loved ones during a time of year that can be the hardest.

"All the families here, they are all walking in your shoes. Everybody knows what you are going through,” Kahan said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and other city officials spoke at the event.

Tone said it has helped her continued journey for justice.

"I'm just asking for justice for all of us, families that have murdered children, keep us in your in prayers," she said.

The decorated trees will remain on display throughout the holiday season at Crime Stoppers' downtown headquarters.