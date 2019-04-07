HOUSTON — A new ordinance allows cleaning crews to seize and recycle any tent, canopy, cooler or chair left in the sand of Galveston beaches.

“They end up in the dunes all crumpled and that’s kind of annoying,” said Cynthia Pappas, who spends at least one weekend a month at her family’s vacation home on Pirate’s Beach.

Galveston Parks crews, in charge of beach maintenance, recovered 15,000 pounds of metal left on beaches and in the water last year. City council then proposed and passed the “Leave No Trace” ordinance in February. Full enforcement began Sunday.

In three days, crews scooped up a parking lot load of debris that includes 100 chairs and 25 canopies. They expect more after the island’s annual July 4 fireworks celebration.

“This could very easily with one gust of wind end up in the ocean and impact our wildlife,” said Jaree Fortin, public relations manager for the Galveston Parks Board.

Fortin said debris also harms nesting sea turtles and is an eyesore for tourists.

“It is a perception issue and we want our beaches to be clean,” she added.

Clean-up crews see more debris on the west end of the island near rental and vacation homes. Pat Hogan sometimes leaves his tent up there for convenience. He won’t do it again, though.

“It’s a little more hassle,” he said. “But for what you explained about cleaning the place we understand.”

The ordinance also aims to stop people from claiming spots a day ahead of big events.

Richard Scholar, whose family of 19 drives 4 hours from Shelbyville, Texas, to celebrate July 4, sees no problem.

“You don’t want to go to a nasty beach,” he said. “If (people leaving debris) wanted it, they wouldn’t have left it.”

Eventually, everything taken will be recycled. However, until authorities feel everyone is aware of the new rules, the parks department will allow people to reclaim items taken.

