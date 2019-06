BACLIFF, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a reported plane down in the Galveston Bay.

They were alerted of the possible plane crash just before 2 p.m.

Coast Guard said they have sent a helicopter and a small boat to assist with the search.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they are also working with the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story.

