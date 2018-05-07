HOUSTON - Crews were busy Thursday cleaning up Buffalo Bayou Park after flooding the day before submerged the area and forced officials to cancel most of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

Officials said Thursday most of the park is open, except for Johnny Steele Dog Park, which had just reopened June 11 following cleanup and redesign after Hurricane Harvey.

.@buffalobayou crews working to clean up the trails after yesterday’s flooding. The park is open except for Johnny Steele Dog Park. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vj3tNNTCnK — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) July 5, 2018

Trudi Smith, Director of PR and Events for Buffalo Bayou Partnership, said crews will need to drain and clean the large pond within the dog park, then clear the sediment from the footpaths.

“It’s a learning curve every time the park does flood,” said Smith. “As far as damage from yesterday, really almost nothing.”

Still, Smith said maintenance crews will need to remove mud, silt, and debris collected under bridges, which she’s confident can be done within BBP’s existing budget and without costing taxpayers or private donors extra money.

“I know that we will have volunteers help with potentially some of the silt removal and doing some shoveling, but we’ll be up and running very soon,” said Smith.

Smith says the dog park, like the rest of Buffalo Bayou Park, is built along one of the area’s main channels to carry away flood runoff from the streets into Galveston Bay. It’s set up to handle flooding, with flood-resistant signs, lights, benches, pavilions, and trees.

Smith hopes Johnny Steele Dog Park can re-open in a week to week-and-a-half. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help with silt removal and shoveling.

Photographer @gregghamil & I flew Drone 11 over Buffalo Bayou today to see the impact from yesterday’s flooding. @KHOU 4:30p #khou11 pic.twitter.com/4xexb90Bis — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) July 5, 2018

