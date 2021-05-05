Crews battling fire at a waterfront home in San Leon

Air 11 was over the scene early Wednesday morning.

SAN LEON, Texas — Firefighters are battling flames at a home in San Leon, in Galveston County, this morning.

As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were still battling the fire. It's not known if anyone was inside the home when it caught fire — currently, no injuries among people have been reported.

A fire official at the scene told KHOU11 a couple of family dogs were among the casualties, however.

The home is located on Dick Bay St. west of Avenue P. It appears the fire may have impacted multiple properties.