Crews battling fire at a waterfront home in San Leon

Air 11 was over the scene early Wednesday morning.

SAN LEON, Texas — Firefighters are battling flames at a home in San Leon, in Galveston County, this morning.

As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were still battling the fire. It's not known if anyone was inside the home when it caught fire — currently, no injuries among people have been reported.

A fire official at the scene told KHOU11 a couple of family dogs were among the casualties, however.

The home is located on Dick Bay St. west of Avenue P. It appears the fire may have impacted multiple properties.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

