HOUSTON - Betty Sue Creech Elementary reopens Wednesday nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey filled the school with two-feet of water.

Though built in Barker Reservoir, an area designed to flood during extreme storms, administrators did not anticipate the amount by of damage caused.

Students and staff finished last school year in a temporary location.

Katy ISD spent $7 million to fix things and planned to re-open this year.

A couple weeks ago, the district gave KHOU 11 News a peek inside. The school's renovated library has hundreds of donations which came while three out of every four student families rebuilt homes damaged in the storm.

Less than five miles away, Seguin Elementary's community can relate. Their once flooded school also re-opens Wednesday.

© 2018 KHOU