Move over donuts and bagels, it's all about kolaches this time around for the annual Kolache Olympics!

The Kolache Factory is on the hunt for a new kolache flavor and is willing to dish out free breakfast for an entire year to the customer with the best idea.

As part of their "Create a New Kolache" contest, The Kolache Factory is asking customers to submit a unique -- yet tasty -- new kolache flavor with a list of the ingredients online here. The contest will be open from May 21 to June 30.

It is important to note that kolaches are handcrafted pastries that offer a variety of types including ones with fruit, meat and cheese, according to The Kolache Factory.

For anyone who enjoys fresh kolaches, go ahead and throw your hat in the race! There will be one grand prize winner and four finalists.

The four finalists will win a free fresh kolache every day for six months, while the grand prize winner will enjoy a free fresh kolache and drink every day for a year!

Although this contest is open nationwide, the winner will be chosen at the Kolache Olympics in Houston on July 10.

This is the first time the Kolache Olympics will allow customers to submit ideas because it used to only be for Kolache Factory employees.

