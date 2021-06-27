Southwest Freeway NB shut down after HWY 288 after truck crashes into wall, officials say

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Elgin Street are shutdown after a crash involving a large semi-truck, according to Houston police.

It happened about 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the truck spun out and then crashed into a wall along the highway.

It's still unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

No word yet of any injuries.

Officials say there's a fuel leak, so HAZMAT crews are on the scene. Houston TXDOT officials tweeted it could take several hours for the scene to clear.

So if you're heading into downtown Houston from the south side of the city on U.S. 59, you'll want to find an alternate route.