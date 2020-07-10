Crash involving Pct. 4 constable deputy shuts down all I-45 northbound lanes at Aldine Bender, deputies say

Investigators said one of the drivers involved failed to stop and give information. They reportedly fled the scene.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy was involved in a crash early Wednesday that has all northbound lanes of I-45 blocked at Aldine Bender shutdown, according to officials.

Houston police tweeted drivers should expect delays as emergency crews respond. Houston Transtar verified the accident at 4:25 a.m.

Freeway Closure: Crash has northbound lanes of IH-45 at Aldine Bender shut down. Expect delays and find alternate routes. #houtraffic

CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 7, 2020

There were people injured, but it's still unclear whether the constable deputy was among those hurt. Officials said those injuries were minor.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is verified.