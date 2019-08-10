HOUSTON — Crash investigators are on the scene of a wreck involving a Houston police vehicle.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Eldridge Parkway and Parkway Plaza, around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance. It's unclear how seriously that woman was hurt or the condition of the officer involved in the crash.

Investigators haven't said what lead up to the crash or who is at fault.

Expect traffic delays near the scene in the city's Energy Corridor.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM