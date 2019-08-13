HOUSTON — A crash that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened on the Katy Freeway frontage road at Beltway 8 late Monday night.

Police said a small SUV and the biker crashed at the intersection.

Firefighters arrived and found the motorcyclist had serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV involved stayed at the scene and spoke with police

The cause of the incident was not immediately determined. No charges were immediately filed.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM