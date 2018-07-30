HOUSTON - They are all murders that grip the hearts of the Houston community. Right now Houston Police are working nonstop to find cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht's killer. They have him on camera, but his identity is still a mystery.

Josue Flore's brutal stabbing walking home from school in 2016 also unsolved. The Sun family's murder inside their Cypress home still a mystery, too. There are so many cases the public remembers, hoping their killers are ultimately caught. But just how many go unsolved every year in the area?

Here's a breakdown of the last three years of available data:

From 2014 to 2016, 37 percent of HPD's murder cases were unsolved. The Harris County Sheriff's Office are slightly higher. Half their murder cases weren't closed.

Now let's widen that out: In that same three-year period, 448 of the 1,138 murders across all of Harris County remained unsolved.

Fort Bend County had a 9-percent unsolved murder rate. Only five of their 55 murders weren't closed.

Brazoria County went 20-for-20 with no unsolved murders.

To be fair, though, Harris County has nearly four times the population of Fort Bend and Brazoria counties combined.

Houston's unsolved murder rates rank right about the middle when compared to other major U.S. cities. Chicago is worst where nearly 74 percent of murders are unsolved. Austin ranks best where only 27 percent of their homicides never result in an arrest.

© 2018 KHOU