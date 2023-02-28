Dozens without a home after massive apartment fire in west Harris County

Officials said winds played a factor in how quickly the fire spread.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than 50 people are without a home Tuesday morning after a massive apartment fire in west Harris County.

Several agencies responded to large plumes of smoke overnight at the Cozumel Apartments on Sierra Blanca Drive, which is near Westpark Tollway and Highway 6.

As crews arrived, heavy damage was seen along the roof line and upper floors. Some of the apartments lost everything, but fortunately, everyone got out safely.

Firefighters said that winds played a big factor in spreading the flames.

"Upon arrival, we found about five units heavily involved in fire with tonight's wind," Kris Parrent with the Community Volunteer Fire Department said. "That fire spread very quickly."

A total of 20 units were destroyed in the fire. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will now investigate the cause.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross was called to the apartment complex to help families find a place to sleep.

