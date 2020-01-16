HOUSTON, Texas — Neighbors living near Highland Village are on the hunt for a coyote killer.

They said someone shot a coyote in a Lynn Park neighbor's front yard. The shot was fired toward the home and endangered the residents inside.

“To try to kill an animal in front of my house with the potential of shooting into my house and potentially shooting one of my family members, it’s alarming that somebody would do that,” Randee Nanez said.

Nanez said she and her husband were both at home Tuesday at 7 p.m. when she heard a loud bang outside.

“I actually thought it was a car wreck that happened in front of my house,” Nanez said. “So I looked out my window and saw the coyote right here in the front of my house. I thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, someone just shot the coyote.'”

Residents said they have seen coyotes in their neighborhood for years, and according to them, they have never been aggressive and never caused problems.

“There was no danger from the coyote,” resident Thomas Thompson said. “There's now danger from this guy who is obviously sick.”

Thompson lives a few doors down from Nanez and said he's optimistic the shooter will be caught.

“I hope to God this person doesn’t live in my neighborhood,” Thompson said. "Because I really don’t want those people in my neighborhood.”

Law enforcement sources said the shooter has not been caught.

Houston police said it's a crime to fire a weapon within city limits.

With the possibility of a reckless shooter on the streets, neighbors in Lynn Park are not just worried for the safety of the wildlife; they are worried about their personal safety too.

“I never thought there would be somebody shooting right in front of my house,” Nanez said.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Urban coyotes in your backyard? Here's how to keep them out

RELATED: Another jogger attacked by coyote in Frisco; at least 7th sighting since October

RELATED: Coyote runs into Nashville convention center

RELATED: 'There was a coyote on my leg:' Victim of Frisco coyote attack speaks out