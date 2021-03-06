Harris County teens who get COVID vaccine could win $5,000 scholarship

Harris County has put together a weekly raffle to award teens who get vaccinated. The first drawing will be June 10.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County teens now have 5,000 reasons to get the COVID vaccine.

Starting next week, the County will be awarding weekly scholarships, in the amount of $5,000, to teens who received the COVID vaccine through Harris County Public Health.

The lucky winners will be chosen weekly through a raffle. The raffle will go on for 10 weeks, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced.

The first drawing will be June 10 and the winner will be announced June 11.

Eligibility requirements

Harris County resident

Under 18 years old at the time of your first dose

Must receive the vaccine from any Harris County Public Health vaccination site at any point before the weekly raffle drawing

The scholarships will be used to cover the tuition expenses or room and board for any student who attends a college, university or community college within the state of Texas.

Hidalgo hopes that this will be the final push for any teen who is still hesitant about getting the COVID vaccine.

"If you’re still a student on the fence about getting a vaccine, if you’re a parent on the fence about getting your child vaccinated, I hope this will be the last, little incentive to get you over the edge," said Hidalgo.

Hidalgo said Harris County has vaccinated 35.8 percent of all residents and more than 40 percent of Harris County residents have had at least one dose.

Hidalgo said the goal is to get 50 percent of all eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Harris County Public Health is still administering COVID vaccines at the NRG site Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.