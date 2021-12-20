List: Houston-area restaurants temporarily closing due to latest COVID outbreak

Although there are no restrictions on how restaurants should operate, some are closing their doors temporarily due to COVID outbreaks.

HOUSTON — COVID cases are on the rise in the Houston area, and although there are no restrictions on how restaurants should operate, some are taking matters into their own hands and are temporarily closing their doors when employees test positive for the virus.

Below is a running list of Houston-area restaurants that have temporarily shut down due to an outbreak of COVID cases:

Dandelion Cafe - Closed until Monday, December 27.

- Closed until Monday, December 27. Nobie’s - Closed until Tuesday, December 28.

- Closed until Tuesday, December 28. Relish Restaurant & Bar - Only open for to-go services from Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22. Closed Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday.

- Only open for to-go services from Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22. Closed Thursday, December 23 through Sunday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Underbelly Hospitality - All restaurants closed until Tuesday, December 21.